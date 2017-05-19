Texoma restaurateur to join Oklahoma Hall of Fame

A Texoma businessman will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2017. Hal Smith, who was born and raised in Ardmore, owns a group of more than 60 restaurants in seven different states.More >>
ADA, OK -- Accused killer Macy Tiger was scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Friday. Pontotoc County prosecutors allege that Tiger, 21, stabbed another woman at a party last August.More >>
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- The National Weather Service said two tornadoes have touched down in rural areas of southwest Oklahoma and one in northwest Texas with no injuries or damage reported.More >>
KREBS, OK -- Our search of the best in Texoma led us to Krebs, Oklahoma -- just outside of McAlester -- And Lovera’s Italian Market.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Virgil Harmon Jr. faces charges of solicitation of a minor by electronic device and indecent acts or proposal to a minor.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- A Gainesville man is behind bars after shooting his brother during an argument over politics. Gainesville police said 30-year-old Johnathan Murphy and his brother got into the verbal dispute at the suspect's home late Wednesday night.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A group of elementary school students in Denison received a surprising visit Thursday from graduating seniors.More >>
DENISON, TX -- If you want to ride and cruise for a good cause, you'll definitely want to head on out and register for the American Legion Riders 4th District annual motorcycle rally.More >>
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- The family of Terence Crutcher burst into tears and expressed outrage after jurors found Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby not guilty Wednesday of first-degree manslaughter.More >>
DENISON, TX -- This adorable little guy is a Labradoodle mix. He's about 10 weeks old and they say he's very calm. They think he's going to be quite a big dog. The shelter says he has a brother and a sisterMore >>
