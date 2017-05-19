Texoma restaurateur to join Oklahoma Hall of Fame

A Texoma businessman will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2017.

Hal Smith, who was born and raised in Ardmore, owns a group of more than 60 restaurants in seven different states, a business which dates back to 1992 and which now employs more than 6,000 people.

“Being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame is the single-highest honor an individual can receive from our state,” said Shannon Rich, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and the Gaylord-Pickens Museum. “The recognition of our state’s greatest asset – our people – is the foundation upon which our organization was created.”

The brands of Hal Smith Restaurants include Mama Roja Mexican Kitchen, Charleston’s, Red Rock Canyon Grill, Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, Ted’s Café Escondido, Louie’s Bar & Grill, Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill, The Garage, Upper Crust, Pub W, and The Legacy Grill.

The 90th annual Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on November 19 at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. Other inductees include:

Justice Tom Colbert of Sapulpa

Rep. Tom Cole of Moore

Businessman Bob Funk of Piedmont

Gymnast Shannon Miller of Edmond

Businessman Phil Parduhn of Edmond

Entertainer Carrie Underwood of Checotah

Attorney and historian Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher of Chickasha

Statesman and diplomat Sequoyah of The Cherokee Nation

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame was founded in 1927. It is the state's highest honor.