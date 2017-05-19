Court hearing for Ada murder suspect

ADA, OK -- Accused killer Macy Tiger was scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Friday.

Pontotoc County prosecutors allege that Tiger, 21, stabbed a woman at a party at a residence in the 400 block of Bluff Street in Ada on August 22, 2017. She is charged with first degree murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tiger stabbed Shaina Billy in the back three times during the altercation. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital and then airlifted to the OU Trauma Center for treatment, but she did not survive her wounds.

Billy was a mother of two and the oldest of four children.

Investigators said Tiger admitted to the stabbing.