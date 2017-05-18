Longhorns Score Big Time Recruit

AUSTIN, TX - Mohamed Bamba, the top uncommitted player in college basketball's Class of 2017, announced that he will attend Texas next season, choosing the Longhorns over Kentucky, Duke, Michigan and Harvard.

Bamba announced his choice on The Players' Tribune on Thursday.

"I can't say enough about the strides my friend Jarrett Allen made this past year," Bamba wrote. "I saw his footwork improve. I saw the spots they put him in -- where he was shooting, passing and stretching the paint like a modern 5. Most importantly, I saw his confidence grow throughout the season as he distinguished himself as a possible lottery pick. I'm thankful for the blueprint he laid down and I hope to follow in his footsteps."

Bamba, a McDonald's All American ranked third in the 2017 class, per ESPN.com, is the top recruit of Smart's tenure at Texas.

His arrival comes at the perfect time for Coach Shaka Smart.

Tevin Mack, the team's leading scorer last year, was suspended multiple times before he was dismissed. Mack announced his transfer to Alabama earlier this week.

Texas also lost Jarrett Allen to the 2017 NBA Draft and are waiting to learn if guard Andrew Jones will remain in the draft or return to Texas.