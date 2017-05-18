Gainesville PD: Brothers' argument over politics ends in gunfire

GAINESVILLE, TX -- A Gainesville man is behind bars after shooting his brother during an argument over politics.

Gainesville police said 30-year-old Johnathan Murphy and his brother got into the verbal dispute at the suspect's home in 900 block of South Dixon Street around midnight on Wednesday.

Police said the argument escalated, Murphy allegedly opened fire on his brother and then ran away.

Officers found a man on the floor in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to his back.

Murphy was located a short time later and admitted to shooting his brother, police said.

"Obviously we see several family violence or domestic incidents, but for it to rise to the level where someone shoots another person? That is highly unusual," police Chief Kevin Phillips said.

Murphy was held at the Cooke County jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $100,000.

His brother was hospitalized but is expected to be okay.