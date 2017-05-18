Dangerous storms moving through Oklahoma, Texas

MOORE, Okla. (AP) -- Schools in Oklahoma are canceling some activities with severe weather forecast during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and Will Rogers World Airport officials are warning of flight delays and cancellations because of the weather.

A Tornado Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for an area that includes parts of the Texoma region until early Friday morning.

Forecasters are warning of a tornado outbreak in parts of the Southern Plains, especially Oklahoma and Kansas. The Storm Prediction Center's latest forecast predicts "strong, long-lived tornadoes" and softball-sized hail.

A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Watch for portions of western Oklahoma and western North Texas was in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Primary threats include:

Several tornadoes and a few intense tornadoes likely

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 4 inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible

In Moore, where seven children were killed when a deadly tornado struck the school in 2013, school officials dismissed school early and canceled all after-school and evening activities.

At the airport, spokeswoman Karen Carney said some flights were cancelled by early Thursday afternoon and airlines may cancel other flights to prevent extended delays or to avoid having aircraft damaged in high winds or hail.

