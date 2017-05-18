Dangerous storms moving through Oklahoma, Texas - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Dangerous storms moving through Oklahoma, Texas

Posted: Updated:

MOORE, Okla. (AP) -- Schools in Oklahoma are canceling some activities with severe weather forecast during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and Will Rogers World Airport officials are warning of flight delays and cancellations because of the weather.

A Tornado Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for an area that includes parts of the Texoma region until early Friday morning.

Forecasters are warning of a tornado outbreak in parts of the Southern Plains, especially Oklahoma and Kansas. The Storm Prediction Center's latest forecast predicts "strong, long-lived tornadoes" and softball-sized hail.

A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Watch for portions of western Oklahoma and western North Texas was in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. 

Primary threats include:

  • Several tornadoes and a few intense tornadoes likely
  • Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 4 inches in diameter possible
  • Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible

In Moore, where seven children were killed when a deadly tornado struck the school in 2013, school officials dismissed school early and canceled all after-school and evening activities.

At the airport, spokeswoman Karen Carney said some flights were cancelled by early Thursday afternoon and airlines may cancel other flights to prevent extended delays or to avoid having aircraft damaged in high winds or hail.

KTEN contributed to this report

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Dangerous storms moving through Oklahoma, Texas

    Dangerous storms moving through Oklahoma, Texas

    KFORKFOR

    MOORE, Okla. (AP) -- Schools in Oklahoma are canceling some activities with severe weather forecast during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and Will Rogers World Airport officials are warning of flight delays and cancellations because of the weather.

    More >>

    MOORE, Okla. (AP) -- Schools in Oklahoma are canceling some activities with severe weather forecast during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and Will Rogers World Airport officials are warning of flight delays and cancellations because of the weather.

    More >>

  • Ardmore High coach arrested on child sex charges

    Ardmore High coach arrested on child sex charges

    Virgil Harmon Jr. / Carter County Jail, KTENVirgil Harmon Jr. / Carter County Jail, KTEN

    ARDMORE, OK -- Virgil Harmon Jr. faces charges of solicitation of a minor by electronic device and indecent acts or proposal to a minor. 

    More >>

    ARDMORE, OK -- Virgil Harmon Jr. faces charges of solicitation of a minor by electronic device and indecent acts or proposal to a minor. 

    More >>

  • American Legion motorcycle rally this weekend

    American Legion motorcycle rally this weekend

    DENISON, TX -- If you want to ride and cruise for a good cause, you'll definitely want to head on out and register for the American Legion Riders 4th District annual motorcycle rally.  

    More >>

    DENISON, TX -- If you want to ride and cruise for a good cause, you'll definitely want to head on out and register for the American Legion Riders 4th District annual motorcycle rally.  

    More >>
    •   