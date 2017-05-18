American Legion motorcycle rally this weekend

MOORE, Okla. (AP) -- Schools in Oklahoma are canceling some activities with severe weather forecast during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and Will Rogers World Airport officials are warning of flight delays and cancellations because of the weather.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Virgil Harmon Jr. faces charges of solicitation of a minor by electronic device and indecent acts or proposal to a minor.More >>
DENISON, TX -- If you want to ride and cruise for a good cause, you'll definitely want to head on out and register for the American Legion Riders 4th District annual motorcycle rally.More >>
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- The family of Terence Crutcher burst into tears and expressed outrage after jurors found Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby not guilty Wednesday of first-degree manslaughter.More >>
DENISON, TX -- This adorable little guy is a Labradoodle mix. He's about 10 weeks old and they say he's very calm. They think he's going to be quite a big dog. The shelter says he has a brother and a sisterMore >>
GUNTER, TX -- A city park in this Grayson County town is without public bathrooms after they were ripped apart by vandals. Gunter police Chief Shawn Johnson is calling it a senseless act that was caused by a group of juveniles.More >>
COLBERT, OK -- Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian confirms that the remains are those of Daniel Flores, who had been reported missing by Durant police on May 6.More >>
ELK CITY, Okla. (AP) -- Storms whipped through a wide swath of the central U.S., forming tornadoes that flattened an Oklahoma subdivision, killed at least two people, and injured dozens of others.More >>
DURANT, OK -- Paramedics said their furry friend named Gooch was run over by a truck just outside the gate on Monday evening.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Who doesn't like donuts? And if your purchase of a sweet treat can help underprivileged school kids, then there's your caloric justification.More >>
