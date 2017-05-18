American Legion motorcycle rally this weekend - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

American Legion motorcycle rally this weekend

Posted:
By Michelle Choi, KTEN News
Bio
Connect
Biography

DENISON, TX -- If you want to ride and cruise for a good cause, register for the American Legion Riders 4th District annual motorcycle rally. 

It's being held May 19-21, and riders will be meeting at 133 Army Lane in Pottsboro, Texas.

This is a huge event for American Legion MIA Post 231, with funds raised going toward helping veterans around Texoma.

The registration fee is $35 ($65 for couples) and includes: one event patch, one door prize ticket, Saturday morning breakfast and live entertainment. 

This is a fun family event, there will be live music, food vendors, horseshoes, a bounce house, bike rides and many more activities for people of all ages. 

For more information, call 580-775-8736 or visit the American Legion Riders Post 231 Facebook page. 

Click here for additional information.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Dangerous storms moving through Oklahoma, Texas

    Dangerous storms moving through Oklahoma, Texas

    KFORKFOR

    MOORE, Okla. (AP) -- Schools in Oklahoma are canceling some activities with severe weather forecast during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and Will Rogers World Airport officials are warning of flight delays and cancellations because of the weather.

    More >>

    MOORE, Okla. (AP) -- Schools in Oklahoma are canceling some activities with severe weather forecast during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and Will Rogers World Airport officials are warning of flight delays and cancellations because of the weather.

    More >>

  • Ardmore High coach arrested on child sex charges

    Ardmore High coach arrested on child sex charges

    Virgil Harmon Jr. / Carter County Jail, KTENVirgil Harmon Jr. / Carter County Jail, KTEN

    ARDMORE, OK -- Virgil Harmon Jr. faces charges of solicitation of a minor by electronic device and indecent acts or proposal to a minor. 

    More >>

    ARDMORE, OK -- Virgil Harmon Jr. faces charges of solicitation of a minor by electronic device and indecent acts or proposal to a minor. 

    More >>

  • American Legion motorcycle rally this weekend

    American Legion motorcycle rally this weekend

    DENISON, TX -- If you want to ride and cruise for a good cause, you'll definitely want to head on out and register for the American Legion Riders 4th District annual motorcycle rally.  

    More >>

    DENISON, TX -- If you want to ride and cruise for a good cause, you'll definitely want to head on out and register for the American Legion Riders 4th District annual motorcycle rally.  

    More >>
    •   