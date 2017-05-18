American Legion motorcycle rally this weekend

DENISON, TX -- If you want to ride and cruise for a good cause, register for the American Legion Riders 4th District annual motorcycle rally.

It's being held May 19-21, and riders will be meeting at 133 Army Lane in Pottsboro, Texas.

This is a huge event for American Legion MIA Post 231, with funds raised going toward helping veterans around Texoma.

The registration fee is $35 ($65 for couples) and includes: one event patch, one door prize ticket, Saturday morning breakfast and live entertainment.

This is a fun family event, there will be live music, food vendors, horseshoes, a bounce house, bike rides and many more activities for people of all ages.

For more information, call 580-775-8736 or visit the American Legion Riders Post 231 Facebook page.

Click here for additional information.