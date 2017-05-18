Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.

The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.

Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

Video shows car wreckage in Times Square after vehicle crashed and hit multiple pedestrians; at least 13 people being treated, FDNY says. pic.twitter.com/edMDZarDZp — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2017

RT StefanMolyneux "RT PrisonPlanet: Video of suspect in Times Square incident being arrested. pic.twitter.com/tboYit1uRz" — Cam (@Camwerld) May 18, 2017

Crazy car crash in the middle of Times Square. We are being told to shelter in place pic.twitter.com/jvEhISIhcn — Christopher Rudolph (@chrisreindeer) May 18, 2017

