Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.

The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.

Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

