Ardmore High coach arrested on child sex charges

ARDMORE, OK -- An Ardmore High School coach is facing charges of solicitation of a minor after being arrested Wednesday evening.

Police said Virgil Harmon Jr., 31, was taken into custody after a cellphone with possible evidence was handed over to investigators.

Harmon is accused of of indecent acts or proposal to a minor.

Ardmore City Schools Superintendent Kim Holland told KTEN that immediate action was taken after learning of the arrest.

"Our main job is to make sure our kids are safe, and that's what actions we have taken to make sure that we have taken care of our kiddos," Holland said. "We are doing everything we can there."

Holland said Harmon is banned from campus until the investigation has concluded. A decision about his future with Ardmore schools has not been determined.

Harmon, a paraprofessional, served as an assistant coach on both the high school women's basketball team and the varsity football squad.