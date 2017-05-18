Pet of the Week

DENISON, TX -- This adorable little guy is a Labradoodle mix.

He's about 10 weeks old and they say he's very calm.

They think he's going to be quite a big dog.

The shelter says he has a brother and a sister and they also have a lot of kittens needing forever homes too.

Adoptions fees include the first series of shots, worm and flea treatment and a bath.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little guy you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.