Vandals target restrooms in Gunter city park

GUNTER, TX -- A city park in this Grayson County town is without public bathrooms after they were ripped apart by vandals.

Gunter police Chief Shawn Johnson is calling it a senseless act that was caused by a group of juveniles.

It happened sometime Sunday afternoon when the suspects entered the restrooms and tore stall dividers from the wall, clogged sinks, and damaged fixtures.

"You know, all it does is inconvenience everybody," Chief Johnson said. "It costs the city money because we have to pay for it. It's not free for us to fix it. We have to buy the materials and we have to pay the people to repair it."

Because of the vandalism, police say the restroom doors will remain locked until the damage can be repaired.

"We had softball games Monday night," Johnson said. "No one could use the restroom or they had to go off-site to use the restroom, so it's just an inconvenience and it's upsetting."

And it's a disappointing blow for many members of the community. Students and parents helped renovate the park just last year.

"I know we don't know who did it, so my hope would be that it wasn't a Gunter student," Gunter Elementary School Principal Dara Arrington said.

Call Gunter police if you have any information that could lead them to the bathroom vandals.