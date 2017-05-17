Body identified as missing Durant man

COLBERT, OK -- The Bryan County Sheriff's Office has identified a body that was found in Colbert over the weekend.

Sheriff Johnny Christian confirms that the remains are those of Daniel Flores, who had been reported missing by Durant police on May 6.

Children stumbled on the body in a field near Hoyte Drive in Colbert on Saturday. The body was unclothed, and officials said they believe Flores may have been dumped there.

The case remains an active investigation.