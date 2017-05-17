Driver flees after hitting Bryan County EMS mascot

DURANT, OK -- Gooch, the pet dog at Bryan County's EMS station, is recovering after being the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

Paramedics said their furry friend was run over by a truck just outside the gate on Monday evening.

"They heard the engine rev up, and when they heard the engine rev they turned and looked and saw the swerve," said Bryan County EMS employee William Cross. "They heard Gooch, and then the car just continued accelerating down towards Mississippi."

The paramedics said Gooch has a depression on his spine and swelling; right now, he's unable to move his back side, but they're hoping he can make a full recovery.

The EMS team adopted Gooch after he wandered into the station eight years ago.