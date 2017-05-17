Donuts help stuff student backpacks in Ardmore

ARDMORE, OK -- Who doesn't like donuts? And if your purchase of a sweet treat can help underprivileged school kids, then there's your caloric justification.

The Hurts Donut Company EDV (Emegency Donut Vehicle) drove all the way from Norman, setting up near Main Street in Ardmore Wednesday afternoon where a line was waiting to spend $15 for a dozen treats.

A large part of the proceeds from this parking lot donut party will go toward the Stuff the Backpack campaign sponsored by the Ardmore Young Professionals.

Andrea Anderson, president of the non-profit group, told KTEN they hope to help thousands of youngsters have what they need when they return to classes this fall.

"The Ardmore Young Professionals actually buys brand new backpacks that are distributed through the Grace Center along with a $30 voucher to Staples for school supplies," she explained.

This is the 11th consecutive year the AYP is hosting this fund-raiser, which is just part of the group's Stuff the Backpack drive.