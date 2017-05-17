Parking spots to honor wounded warriors in Grayson County

DENISON, TX -- If you're a Purple Heart recipient, you'll soon have a courtesy parking space to park in around businesses in Grayson County.

Part of the Combat Warriors program, Purple Heart parking placards will be going up in several locations.

Organizers say it's all about giving back and honoring our local veterans. Purple Hearts are awarded to military members who are wounded or killed in action.

The first one will be placed at the Denison Country Club this week, and soon you may even find one at the KTEN studios.

If you're interested in learning more about the placards, or want to find out where else to find them posted, contact Sara Jerome at 903-816-0009.