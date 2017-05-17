Driver critical after head-on crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A Carter County woman was left severely injured Tuesday after a head-on crash on a Marshall County highway.

Troopers said 34-year-old Crystal Stepp of Wilson was airlifted to Plano Medical Center in critical condition after 23-year-old Austin Pittman of Waurika drove his truck across the center line in a no-passing zone to get around an 18-wheeler.

The truck slammed into Stepp's vehicle on Highway 70, two miles north of Kingston.

Stepp wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to official reports. Pittman was not injured.

There's no word if Pittman was ticketed of if he will face any charges in connection with the crash.