5 connected to drug raid in Pushmataha County

ANTLERS, OK- Five people could be facing drug charges in Pushmataha County after the sheriff's office and others conducted a drug sweep. A home on the corner of F and 3rd Street in Antlers is a home Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock says is a hot spot for drug sales.

"We've received a lot of complaints on that house. It's a daily complaint about young kids coming from there and narcotics being sold out of there," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

Late Tuesday evening the sheriff's office, Antlers PD, District 17 Task Force and Choctaw Tribal Swat Team assisted in a drug raid. Five people were pulled from the home. Cuffed and questioned by investigators.

"They've done found some narcotics. Scales, marijuana, meth, some firearms and some what's believed to be stolen property in there," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

Deputies were able to obtain a warrant for the home after the sheriff says an undercover deputy was able to buy drugs.

"Methamphetamine is a bad drug and it's running rampant in this county," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

A problem that Sheriff Hedgecock isn't taking lightly.

"My goal is to shut down the sale of drugs cause all the drugs revert back to stolen property. If I can get people stuff back and keep kids from getting hooked on meth, I've accomplished my goal," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

The county hospital and other businesses are near that alleged drug home causing concern to those who drive by every day.

"It's been a nuisance to the public in there we're going to do something about it," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

Sheriff Hedgecock says let this raid be a warning to other drug dealers in the county.

"We'll do all we can to push them out or send them to prison," said Sheriff Hedgecock.