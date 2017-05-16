Fuel, cigarettes face extra taxes to boost Oklahoma budget

SHERMAN, TX -- "I mean, he fell from the third floor, and that was a horrible thud... it was just sickening," neighbor Lillian Williams said.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Oklahoma legislators have just three days to come up with next year's budget, and two consumer items are being eyed to help cut a deficit of nearly $900 million.
SHERMAN, TX -- The Jalapeno Tree ceased operations at a shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82 "after extensive and lengthy, but unsuccessful lease negotiations," the restaurant said.
DURANT, OK -- Police say a truck driver was on Choctaw Road and somehow ended up on the tracks that run parallel to South 9th Street.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Texas Sen. John Cornyn has told the Trump administration he isn't interested in serving as FBI director, the second member of Congress to take himself out of the running this week.
WEWOKA, OK -- A man wielding a bow-and-arrow was shot and killed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers early Tuesday morning following a two-and-a-half hour standoff.
DENISON, TX -- For Tuesday's "Our Town" segment on Good Morning Texoma, we talk about senior care. Highlighting the differences between assisted living, independent living, and nursing homes.
DENISON, TX -- Investigators said a person driving what looks like a white Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck stole trailers from four separate locations sometime between noon Sunday, and 11 a.m. Monday.
DURANT, OK -- Mark Helton wants to provide American flags to senior veterans living in hospice centers, assisted living and nursing homes across the region. The flags will ultimately be used to provide a final honor those who sacrificed so much for their nation.
