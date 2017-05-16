Fuel, cigarettes face extra taxes to boost Oklahoma budget

ARDMORE, OK -- Oklahoma legislators only have three days left to come up with next year's budget.

State Sen. Frank Simpson (R-Ardmore) said House Bill 2372 would have boosted the price of a pack of cigarettes by $1.50, and that tax revenue could have cut the deficit by nearly $200 million.

But the legislation -- earmarked to fund health care providers and nursing homes -- failed on Monday.

"Our Medicaid program in Oklahoma is chronically underfunded as it is," said Brett Coble, president of the Oklahoma Nursing Homes Association and an administrator at Elmbrook Nursing Home in Ardmore.

He said the state budget deficit, approaching $900 million, will affect Oklahoma's most vulnerable citizens the most.

"Our patients, they can not live independently on their own in the community any longer," Coble said. "They need someone to help them around the clock with their care."

If the budget does not improve, nursing homes will face new challenges, and some may have to close.

Oklahoma lawmakers are running out of time, with less than two weeks left in the session and just three days to find a fix.

"There's 148 of us, and 148 different ideas; a plethora of different perspectives up here, and getting those brought together into one focus of one piece of legislation is sometimes a tremendous challenge," Sen. Simpson said.

For now, a compromise cigarette tax bill that will add 67 on a pack been passed.

Simpson said there are a number of other proposed revenue boosters, including a fuel tax that would be the first such increase in 30 years.

All together, Simpson said lawmakers they hope to see a $500 million reduction in the state deficit.

But Coble and other health care providers say they hope to see the $1.50 cigarette tax pull through.

"It is the single most popular big ticket revenue-raising measure that is presented at the Capitol this year," he said. "And if they can't pass the cigarette tax, I'm not sure what they can pass."

Lawmakers say they have a Friday deadline to come up with any new budget-boosting legislation, because they will not be able to propose any new bills in the final days of the session.