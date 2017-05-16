Jalapeno Tree restaurant closes Sherman location

SHERMAN, TX -- A popular Mexican restaurant in Sherman has closed, unable to agree on terms with its landlord.

The Jalapeno Tree ceased operations at a shopping center at the corner of U.S. 75 and U.S. 82 "after extensive and lengthy, but unsuccessful lease negotiations," the restaurant said in a written statement Tuesday.

The restaurant's Denison location, on FM 720 just west of U.S. 75, remains open for business, along with 11 other outposts in Texas.