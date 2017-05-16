Truck driver arrested after train hits trailer in Durant

DURANT, OK -- A wreck on the rails has sent a man to jail after the trailer he was pulling was hit by a train in Durant.

Police are investigating the strange circumstances of the incident. They say the driver was on Choctaw Road and somehow ended up on the tracks that run parallel to South 9th Street.

Investigators don't know when the truck ran off the road, but they do know the train hit the trailer.

The driver of the truck was not badly hurt, but he was arrested for a driving under the influence.

"What's next, the investigation as far as the impaired driving, I believe they will follow up with that, and submit charges over to the district attorney's office," said Durant police Officer Nick Spencer.

The name of the driver has not been released. Union Pacific crews were working to repair track damaged in the collision.