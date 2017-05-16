Boy survives fall from Sherman apartment balcony

SHERMAN, TX -- A three-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday after he fell from the third floor balcony at a Sherman apartment complex.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Parkside apartments in the 1200 block of West Taylor Street.

"I saw something fly through the air and then I heard this horrible thud," said neighbor Lillian Williams, who was drinking coffee on her patio when she saw the tragedy unfold.

"I leaned around to see a little bit better what it was, and there was a little boy laying there."

Williams said she rushed to the toddler and found him lying on the concrete, unresponsive.

"When I got there, he wasn't moving; he was unconscious, and I didn't know what to do because I didn't think I was supposed to move him," she recalled. "But then he came to, and rolled over and started crying."

Williams called police right away and received help from another neighbor.

"As a couple of minutes went, by the bruises started showing up. And he started oozing blood everywhere," she said. "He had blood coming out of his nose, and he had a big bruise on his cheek right here... a cut."

Police said the toddler was flown to a hospital in Dallas, where, at last report, he was responsive and alert.

"As a mother and a grandmother myself, it's just it really upsets me, and I'm still upset about it for him -- not for me," Williams said.

Police said the child's mother was at home when the youngster tumbled from the balcony. They are still investigating the situation, and no criminal charges have been filed.