Man shot, killed by OHP after standoff in Wewoka

By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
WEWOKA, OK -- A man wielding a bow-and-arrow was shot and killed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers early Tuesday morning following a two-and-a-half hour standoff.

The OHP said Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to serve Keith Chesser with two misdemeanor warrants at an address in the 600 block of South Mekusukey Avenue in Wewoka at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said Chesser, 48, immediately barricaded himself in a garage with a female hostage.

"The deputies -- along with members of the Wewoka Police Department -- attempted to talk to Chesser and encouraged him to surrender," the OHP said in a written statement. "He refused to surrender and made numerous threats to kill law enforcement."

Chesser released the hostage unharmed after an hour, but he refused to surrender.

Around 2 a.m., the OHP Tactical Team used tear gas in an attempt to end the standoff.

"Chesser immediately exited with a loaded compound bow, took an aggressive stance, and aimed the arrow towards the troopers," the OHP statement said.

Troopers opened fire and Chesser was shot. He was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was pronounced dead.

