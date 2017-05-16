Assisted living? Nursing home? Senior living options

DENISON, TX -- For Tuesday's "Our Town" segment on Good Morning Texoma, we talk about senior care. Highlighting the differences between assisted living, independent living, and nursing homes.

Experts Sher Collins and Shannon Chartier from Preston Place (Denison) and Grayson Place (Sherman) touch on those topics, along with announcing how they're hosting a national award ceremony for one of their caregivers this week.

For more information on assisted living, click here.