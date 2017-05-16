Assisted living? Nursing home? Senior living options

WEWOKA, OK -- A man wielding a bow-and-arrow was shot and killed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers early Tuesday morning following a two-and-a-half hour standoff.More >>
WEWOKA, OK -- A man wielding a bow-and-arrow was shot and killed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers early Tuesday morning following a two-and-a-half hour standoff.More >>
DENISON, TX -- For Tuesday's "Our Town" segment on Good Morning Texoma, we talk about senior care. Highlighting the differences between assisted living, independent living, and nursing homes.More >>
DENISON, TX -- For Tuesday's "Our Town" segment on Good Morning Texoma, we talk about senior care -- highlighting the differences between assisted living, independent living, and nursing homes.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Investigators said a person driving what looks like a white Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck stole trailers from four separate locations sometime between noon Sunday, and 11 a.m. Monday.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Investigators said a person driving what looks like a white Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck stole trailers from four separate locations sometime between noon Sunday, and 11 a.m. Monday.More >>
DURANT, OK -- Mark Helton wants to provide American flags to senior veterans living in hospice centers, assisted living and nursing homes across the region. The flags will ultimately be used to provide a final honor those who sacrificed so much for their nation.More >>
DURANT, OK -- Mark Helton wants to provide American flags to senior veterans living in hospice centers, assisted living and nursing homes across the region. The flags will ultimately be used to provide a final honor those who sacrificed so much for their nation.More >>
Two Texoma police officers were seriously injured this weekend in a motorcycle crash in Clayton, New Mexico, just a few miles from the tip of the Oklahoma panhandle.More >>
Two Texoma police officers were seriously injured this weekend in a motorcycle crash in Clayton, New Mexico, just a few miles from the tip of the Oklahoma panhandle.More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Residents who live in Bryan County Rural Water District #2 will see changes in water pressure all this week. The alert affects customers northwest of Durant, where workers will be tying in a new pipeline that will feed to a new 500,000 gallon tank on Sandstone Road.More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Residents who live in Bryan County Rural Water District #2 will see changes in water pressure all this week. The alert affects customers northwest of Durant, where workers will be tying in a new pipeline that will feed to a new 500,000 gallon tank on Sandstone Road.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The vote will likely send budget writers back to the negotiating table with less than two weeks before the end of the legislative session.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The vote will likely send budget writers back to the negotiating table with less than two weeks before the end of the legislative session.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- An embezzlement investigation is underway after police say more than $50,000 turned up missing from the account of an educational organization that supports music programs in North Texas.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- An embezzlement investigation is underway after police say more than $50,000 turned up missing from the account of an educational organization that supports music programs in North Texas.More >>
If you're using a Windows computer at home or at work, before you do anything else today, make sure you've downloaded and installed all updates. Do it right now. The urgency is due to the global wave of "ransomware" attacks.More >>
If you're using a Windows computer at home or at work, before you do anything else today, make sure you've downloaded and installed all updates. Do it right now. The urgency is due to the global wave of "ransomware" attacks.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The City of Sherman is establishing a bicycling infrastructure as part of the Parks and Recreation Department's master plan. While details are still being worked out, they say part of the plan will include striping the streets to create bike lanes.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The City of Sherman is establishing a bicycling infrastructure as part of the Parks and Recreation Department's master plan. While details are still being worked out, they say part of the plan will include striping the streets to create bike lanes.More >>