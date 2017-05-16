Denison police searching for trailer thief

DENISON, TX -- Denison police need your help finding a thief they say is responsible for a string of trailer thefts over the weekend.

Investigators said a person driving what looks like a white Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck stole trailers from four separate locations sometime between noon Sunday, and 11 a.m. Monday.

Here's a timeline of the criminal activity:

12:48 p.m. Sunday, May 14

White W-W enclosed trailer with Texas plate 48590A taken from Denison Vacuum at 2533 West Morton Street. The trailer has a side door on the passenger side and the Denison Vacuum logo with a clown is visible under white paint.

8:45 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Green Big Tex 22' flat utility trailer taken from Lindsay Glass, 4331 Texoma Parkway. The trailer has Texas plate 606203H and was last seen with a load of asphalt.

Between 3 p.m. May 14 and 11:20 a.m. Monday, May 14

Black Cartex 5' x 12' utility trailer with wooden floor and large mesh gate stolen from 1431 West Woodard Street. The trailer has no license plate.

Sunday, May 14

A black homemade trailer was taken from 500 North Armstrong Avenue.

If you have any information about these crimes, call the Denison Police Department