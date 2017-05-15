Stars and stripes and homeward-bound vets

DURANT, OK -- A Texoma veteran is asking for your help to make his mission a success.

Mark Helton wants to provide American flags to senior veterans living in hospice centers, assisted living and nursing homes across the region.

The flags will ultimately be used to provide a final honor those who sacrificed so much for their nation.

"I don't know how else to honor them; this is the only way I can think of doing it," said Helton, an Army veteran and hospice volunteer.

He created Operation Homeward Bound a few weeks ago after witnessing one of his military comrades who passed away being taken away from the facility covered simply in a white sheet.

"I just lost my cool," Helton recalled. "I said, 'What are you doing? This guy has two Purple Hearts and he served 16 years in the military!' And they said, 'We're taking him to the funeral home.' And I said, 'No, you're not... where's his flag?'"

Helton personally purchased an American flag that same day to drape over his brother-in-arms.

He has since been visiting local assisted living and nursing homes across Texoma, educating and providing them with flags.

"Flags are something we can easily do, to honor the vets, and to teach every facility, and to have every facility make it their own," Helton explained. "I want every veteran that I come in contact with to have a flag to cover their body when they leave a facility."

That simple gesture will provide a sense of pride and peace to these courageous soldiers.

"It's unbelievable. I don't know if anyone would have thought of this but him," veteran Wendell Rochelle told us.

Vietnam veteran Donald Kendrick shared that sentiment after receiving his personal flag. "I feel like I'm on top of the world," he said. "Some died in my arms over there, and it's hard to get over that. But I know where they're at: They're up in heaven waiting for me."

But despite painful memories, Kendrick's love of country remains strong.

"I'm here 24/7," he said. "At my age, I will fight for my country, and I stand proud, and I salute all of them -- the past, present, future... I salute it."

For others clutching their flags, this honorable tribute brings a mix of emotions.

"Pretty proud; pretty low; pretty sorry," Rochelle said. "Things I did do, things I didn't do... it's all mixed together in there."

Often, the heroic deeds of these men and women appear to be forgotten. "And it's just tragedy to me, that so many slip through the cracks," Mark Helton said. "When I saw that, I asked how many has this happened to?"

Helton is also taking on another mission: Forging the gap.

"I wouldn't be where I was without them, so any time I shake one of their hands, or give them a flag and I tear up, and I tell them I love them, I call them 'brother.' I mean it; they are my brothers," Helton said.

Since launching Operation Homeward Bound with the help of social media and word of mouth, Helton has received hundreds of boxes of donated American flags. But he still needs more for our veterans.

"I fought for this flag, and I respect it, and always will as long as I live," Donald Kendrick told us. "It'll go with me wherever I go when I pass on."

Operation Homeward Bound is asking for donations of 5' x 8' American flags. Send them to this address:

3046 Kande Lane

Durant Oklahoma 74701

For more information, visit Mark Helton's Facebook page.