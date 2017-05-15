Water pressure alert in Bryan County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Water pressure alert in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Residents who live in Bryan County Rural Water District #2 will see changes in water pressure all this week.

The alert affects customers northwest of Durant, where workers will be tying in a new pipeline that will feed from their current water storage tank on Washington Street to a new 500,000 gallon tank on Sandstone Road.

Water district manager Regina Clinton said this temporary inconvenience will have lasting benefits.

"It's going to put ... a tower on line we've had offline for years because it was corroded and out of service," she said.

Water pressure is expected to be restored by Monday, May 22. The project is expected to cost about $2 million. 

