Coach Randy Matthews Resigns at Durant

DURANT, OK - After leading the Durant Lions for the past two seasons, Randy Matthews has resigned his post as head football coach.
Matthews confirmed the news with the KTEN Sports Department Monday afternoon.
A Sherman graduate he has coached at multiple schools in Texoma including Van Alstyne, where he led the panthers to the 2001 state championship game.
Over his two seasons at Durant Coach Matthews went 9-11.
