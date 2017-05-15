$50K missing from UIL Music account

DURANT, OK -- Mark Helton wants to provide American flags to senior veterans living in hospice centers, assisted living and nursing homes across the region. The flags will ultimately be used to provide a final honor those who sacrificed so much for their nation.More >>
DURANT, OK -- Mark Helton wants to provide American flags to senior veterans living in hospice centers, assisted living and nursing homes across the region. The flags will ultimately be used to provide a final honor those who sacrificed so much for their nation.More >>
Two Texoma police officers were seriously injured this weekend in a motorcycle crash in Clayton, New Mexico, just a few miles from the tip of the Oklahoma panhandle.More >>
Two Texoma police officers were seriously injured this weekend in a motorcycle crash in Clayton, New Mexico, just a few miles from the tip of the Oklahoma panhandle.More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Residents who live in Bryan County Rural Water District #2 will see changes in water pressure all this week. The alert affects customers northwest of Durant, where workers will be tying in a new pipeline that will feed to a new 500,000 gallon tank on Sandstone Road.More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Residents who live in Bryan County Rural Water District #2 will see changes in water pressure all this week. The alert affects customers northwest of Durant, where workers will be tying in a new pipeline that will feed to a new 500,000 gallon tank on Sandstone Road.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The vote will likely send budget writers back to the negotiating table with less than two weeks before the end of the legislative session.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The vote will likely send budget writers back to the negotiating table with less than two weeks before the end of the legislative session.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- An embezzlement investigation is underway after police say more than $50,000 turned up missing from the account of an educational organization that supports music programs in North Texas.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- An embezzlement investigation is underway after police say more than $50,000 turned up missing from the account of an educational organization that supports music programs in North Texas.More >>
If you're using a Windows computer at home or at work, before you do anything else today, make sure you've downloaded and installed all updates. Do it right now. The urgency is due to the global wave of "ransomware" attacks.More >>
If you're using a Windows computer at home or at work, before you do anything else today, make sure you've downloaded and installed all updates. Do it right now. The urgency is due to the global wave of "ransomware" attacks.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The City of Sherman is establishing a bicycling infrastructure as part of the Parks and Recreation Department's master plan. While details are still being worked out, they say part of the plan will include striping the streets to create bike lanes.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The City of Sherman is establishing a bicycling infrastructure as part of the Parks and Recreation Department's master plan. While details are still being worked out, they say part of the plan will include striping the streets to create bike lanes.More >>
COLBERT, OK -- An investigation is underway in Bryan County after authorities say a body was found Saturday evening. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene near Hoyte Drive after getting a call that children in the area had stumbled upon the corpse.More >>
COLBERT, OK -- An investigation is underway in Bryan County after authorities say a body was found Saturday evening. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene near Hoyte Drive after getting a call that children in the area had stumbled upon the corpse.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Denison Police Department's honor guard took part in the Texas Peace Officers Memorial for the first time earlier this month. It's something they'll never forget.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Denison Police Department's honor guard took part in the Texas Peace Officers Memorial for the first time earlier this month. It's something they'll never forget.More >>
OAKLAND, OK -- A non-profit group in this small Marshall County town has realized that many people who use their services don't always have the ability to drive to local food banks.So now, the food bank is coming to them.More >>
OAKLAND, OK -- A non-profit group in this small Marshall County town has realized that many people who use their services don't always have the ability to drive to local food banks.So now, the food bank is coming to them.More >>