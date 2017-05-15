$50K missing from UIL Music account - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

$50K missing from UIL Music account

GAINESVILLE, TX -- An embezzlement investigation is underway after police say more than $50,000 turned up missing from the account of an educational organization that supports music programs in North Texas. 

The University Interscholastic League Region 2 Music division filed a report with police Friday after a three-year audit showed the money was gone.

Dr. Jeffrey Brasher, superintendent of the Gainesville Independent School District and a Region 2 committee member, said a local bank raised a warning flag when personnel noticed something wasn't right. "They had some concerns about the activity on the account," he said.  

An audit was ordered, checking UIL funds from 2012 to 2015.

"We looked at the findings of the audit and the next step was to turn over to the local law enforcement," Brasher said.

A police report determined that over the course of three years, small amounts totaling more than $50,000 were being deposited somewhere other than the UIL's bank account.

"Based upon what information was provided, it was being deposited into a checking account," Gainesville police Chief Kevin Phillips said. "That's preliminary information, and they're all allegations since we haven't sustained anything yet."

Investigators said a former Region 2 employee could be involved.

"There may be an explanation as to what's happening there, so it's important find out what he has to say," Phillips added.

About a half-million Texas students participate in the 10 music events hosted by the UIL every year.

"It's disheartening when money is taken from kids, and that's always our responsibility -- to make sure that whatever we oversee the financial integrity of that budget is maintained," Brasher said.

The missing funds are not expected to have an impact on upcoming music events.

No arrests have been made, and Gainesville police said their investigation will take some time.

    •   