Texoma police officers hurt in New Mexico crash

Two Texoma police officers were seriously injured this weekend in a motorcycle crash in Clayton, New Mexico, just a few miles from the western tip of the Oklahoma panhandle.

The victims were members of Chapter VIII of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, which was in the middle of a tour of five states when two bikes -- driven by Marietta Assistant Chief Ron Bolton and Ardmore police Sgt. Billy Eades -- collided on Saturday.

The injured officers remained hospitalized on Monday; Bolton has not been responsive since the crash.

"Accidents do happen, even to us... nobody is, you know, free of accidents," said Lone Grove police Chief Robert Oldham, who is a chapter director of the group. "Our main thing is just prayers for the families involved."

The wives of the injured officers were also hurt in the crash, but both are expected to be okay.

The victims' families are accepting donations. If you would like to help out, drop off a contribution at the Lone Grove Police Department or the Love County Sheriff's Office in Marietta.

The Blue Knights chapter is made up of officers from Carter and Love counties.