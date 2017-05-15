Shielding your PC from 'ransomware'

If you're using a Windows computer at home or at work, before you do anything else today, make sure you've downloaded and installed all updates.

Do it right now.

The urgency is due to the global wave of "ransomware" attacks that the Associated Press says has targeted some 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.

Britain's National Health Service was crippled by a cyber attack from the "WannaCry" virus; many appointments and even some operations were canceled or delayed as a consequence. Banks, manufacturers and universities are among the other victims.

As the name implies, ransomware is designed to hold the data on your PC hostage until you arrange to pay the ransom. But that may be just the beginning.

"There is no guarantee that paying the fine or doing what the ransomware tells you will give access to your PC or files again," Microsoft warns.

LINK: Microsoft Windows Safety & Security Center

That is why it is so important to make sure your computer is current with all of the updates designed to shield you from known threats, and it's really easy to do.

Just click on the Start button, type the phrase "Windows Update" and hit the Enter key.

A window will pop up letting you know the status of your PC. Be sure to download and install any "important" updates. You may be required to reboot your computer before all updates can be applied, and it may take several steps.

Be persistent. It's critical.

And while you're at it, take steps now to safeguard your important personal data by storing it in more than one place. The easiest way to do this is by using a cloud-based service, and it can be surprisingly inexpensive.

Microsoft OneDrive offers a free basic plan which lets you manage up to 5 gigabytes of files; paying $1.99 a month will give you 50 GB of online storage, and there are additional options.

Google Drive's free plan is three times more generous, providing 15 GB of cloud storage. I personally use the $1.99 monthly plan that provides 100 GB, and, like OneDrive, more storage will cost you more.

Google Photos lets you automatically save unlimited copies of photos from your phone, tablet or PC in "high quality" for free; choosing "original quality" will impact the storage in your Google Drive account.

If you're not keen on using the cloud, get a large-capacity USB flash drive or an external USB hard drive (either option is available for $60 or less) and backup your important files and photos locally. Be sure to physically disconnect the drive from your computer after each backup so it's isolated from any subsequent digital assault on your PC.

You might also consider keeping the backup device in a different secure location (a safe deposit box or a loved one's home) as insurance against fire, flood, or theft.

As long as there are homes, there will be burglars.

As long as there are computers, there will unauthorized people trying to steal important data.

Spend a few minutes now to reduce the chance that your PC will become a target.