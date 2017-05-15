Making Sherman more bike-friendly

SHERMAN, TX -- The City of Sherman is establishing a bicycling infrastructure as part of the Parks and Recreation Department's master plan.

While details are still being worked out, they say part of the plan will include striping the streets to create bike lanes.

This is already happening in other cities, and groups like Bike Sherman would like to see that happen locally.

But first, the city plans to put up signs and create bike lanes on roads for riders.

"We would obviously start with streets that are less used, and we would start with the least expensive projects," said Sheldon Daniels of Bike Sherman. "The main goal is try and connect all the parks in Sherman and all the major centers of commerce and business."

The dotted lines on this map from the City of Sherman show proposed Hike & Bike trails:

Making Sherman a bike-friendly community is something several riding clubs in the city have wanted for years. They say creating bicycle boulevards will have more people wanting to burn up the road.

"We have people who come to the shop every day asking if there are bike paths in the area," said Pat Jenkins of the Texoma Cycling Club. "They don't feel safe on the road. When you put cars and cyclist together you will always have a problem with that."

In March, a cyclist was struck in the street and required hospitalization. Sherman police said a driver wasn't paying attention to the road. While it's not a common sight in Texoma, accidents do happen, so residents are warming to the idea of bike lanes.

"I think it's a great idea," said a woman who identified herself only as Eve. "They would be more confident in ... their riding."

"People are driving so fast they can hit one of them, and there you go," Sherman resident Christi Lenning added. "The person is dead, and you go to jail for it."

The Sherman City Council will get an update on the Parks and Recreation Department's proposed master plan -- including the bicycle infrastructure -- at Monday night's meeting.