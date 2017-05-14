Man's body found in Bryan County field

SHERMAN, TX -- The City of Sherman is establishing a bicycling infrastructure as part of the Parks and Recreation Department's master plan. While details are still being worked out, they say part of the plan will include striping the streets to create bike lanes.More >>
COLBERT, OK -- An investigation is underway in Bryan County after authorities say a body was found Saturday evening. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene near Hoyte Drive after getting a call that children in the area had stumbled upon the corpse.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Denison Police Department's honor guard took part in the Texas Peace Officers Memorial for the first time earlier this month. It's something they'll never forget.More >>
OAKLAND, OK -- A non-profit group in this small Marshall County town has realized that many people who use their services don't always have the ability to drive to local food banks.So now, the food bank is coming to them.More >>
TIOGA, TX -- Luis Perez and John London are the first students at Tioga High School to earn associate degrees from Grayson College, just two weeks before their high school graduation.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- A Carter County jury needed just one hour to convict an Ardmore man who was accused of first-degree manslaughter.More >>
KINGFISHER, OK -- The hail that pelted north-central Oklahoma Thursday night has spawned a viral video. Jerry Mack Stitt ran outside during the downpour as the camera was rolling.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- The Pushmataha County Sheriff said Friday that a deputy has been asked to resign after "fabricating" a story about a gunfight with two men following an April 26 pursuit into McCurtain County.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Grayson County Relay for Life "Blast from the Past" event is being held at the Grayson College in Denison.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A Texoma highway was shut down Friday morning after a crash that involved four vehicles. It happened about 10 a.m. on the southbound side of U.S. 75 near the Loy Lake Road exit.More >>
