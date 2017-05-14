Man's body found in Bryan County field

COLBERT, OK -- An investigation is underway in Bryan County after authorities say a body was found Saturday evening.

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene near Hoyte Drive after getting a call that children in the area had stumbled upon the corpse.

Chief Deputy Steve Nabors said an unclothed man's body was found in a remote section of the property that a vehicle could not reach.

The death is considered to be suspicious.

"The body was in the decomposed state at that time, so it's very hard for the naked eye to see anything," Nabors said

The remains were transferred to the medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City for identification.