'Blessing boxes' benefit the hungry in Marshall County

OAKLAND, OK -- A non-profit group in this small Marshall County town has realized that many people who use their services don't always have the ability to drive to local food banks.

So now, the food bank is coming to them.

Hope for Marshall County wants to get the word out about "blessing boxes," designed to be an easy way for hungry families to get the food they need.

The unlocked boxes can accept donations of non-perishable foods at any time; and they are there in times of need.

"I have a 13-year-old daughter, and I am a single parent," said one Marshall County resident. "Come the end of the month, we don't know what we are going to do."

This woman told KTEN she relies on people like Gwen Wilson, who runs the Hope for Marshall County Food Pantry. Wilson says one in four people in Marshall County just don't have enough to eat.

"We not only have a food pantry here that is located at 19123 Elizabeth Boulevard in Oakland, but we have also placed 'blessing boxes' throughout the county in areas where it is like densely populated," she said, adding that the boxes are especially helpful to senior citizens who may have trouble getting into town.

Most of the people living under the poverty line in the county are seniors.

With that in mind, HFMC members decided to put "blessing boxes" in easily accessible places through the county. Locations include:

Cross N Spurs Cowboy Church (Highway 99C at West Weaverton Road, Madill)

Open Range Cowboy Church (Highway 199e at Whiskey Creek Road, Madill)

Little City Baptist Church (4636 Highway 199, Madill)

Wilson said she was inspired by a "blessing box" that she saw in Ardmore; now she is hoping to inspire others.

"By the grace of God, the whole pantry has been there for us," the single parent told us. "All the admins are amazing people. They've got big hearts and they are willing to help everybody."