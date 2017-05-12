Tioga High seniors already have college degrees

TIOGA, TX -- While most high school seniors are getting ready for graduation, two teens in Tioga have already earned college degrees.

Luis Perez and John London are the first students at Tioga High School to earn associate degrees from Grayson College, just two weeks before their high school graduation.

Tioga High had its first graduation in more than 50 years last year; the school had closed back in 1961 and reopened in the fall of 2012.

"They told me that if I worked hard enough, I could get an associates, and I said, 'Well, that's never been done in Tioga before,' so I decided to step up and try to be another first out there," Perez said.

Perez plans to attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the fall, and London will attend the University of Texas at Dallas.