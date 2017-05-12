Here's what it's like to be pelted by hail

KINGFISHER, OK -- The hail that pelted north-central Oklahoma Thursday night has spawned a viral video.

Jerry Mack Stitt ran outside during the downpour as the camera was rolling. He managed to get whacked by a baseball-size hailstone.

The same violent storm broke windshields and damaged some homes.

Stitt's shirtless video, meanwhile, went viral with more than 140,000 views since it was posted.