Grayson County Relay for Life set for next week

DENISON, TX -- The Grayson County Relay for Life "Blast from the Past" event is set for May 19 at Grayson College in Denison.

The fundraiser will benefit the American Cancer Society, and all proceeds raised will go towards helping people fighting cancer in the community.

In addition to the race, there will be activities for people of all ages, including dance contests and even dodge-ball.

American Idol star Jessica Meuse will provide entertainment.

