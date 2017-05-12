Grayson County Relay for Life set for next week

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- The Pushmataha County Sheriff said Friday that a deputy has been asked to resign after "fabricating" a story about a gunfight with two men following an April 26 pursuit into McCurtain County.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- The Pushmataha County Sheriff said Friday that a deputy has been asked to resign after "fabricating" a story about a gunfight with two men following an April 26 pursuit into McCurtain County.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Grayson County Relay for Life "Blast from the Past" event is being held at the Grayson College in Denison.More >>
DENISON, TX -- The Grayson County Relay for Life "Blast from the Past" event is being held at the Grayson College in Denison.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A Texoma highway was shut down Friday morning after a crash that involved four vehicles. It happened about 10 a.m. on the southbound side of U.S. 75 near the Loy Lake Road exit.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A Texoma highway was shut down Friday morning after a crash that involved four vehicles. It happened about 10 a.m. on the southbound side of U.S. 75 near the Loy Lake Road exit.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Jurors were expected to hear closing arguments Friday afternoon in the manslaughter trial of Skylar Luke Walker. Walker, 21, is charged in the death of Payton Lockwood.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Jurors were expected to hear closing arguments Friday afternoon in the manslaughter trial of Skylar Luke Walker. Walker, 21, is charged in the death of Payton Lockwood.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Meet Cynthia Ward, and what some call her little piece of heaven in Grayson County. "Divine Equine opened in February 2012," she said. "Our goal is to help the disabled community."More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Meet Cynthia Ward, and what some call her little piece of heaven in Grayson County. "Divine Equine opened in February 2012," she said. "Our goal is to help the disabled community."More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- An Arkansas man died early Thursday morning when he was struck by a car on a Marshall County highway, state troopers said. According to investigators, a driver spotted a disabled car on the shoulder of State Highway 32 about two miles east of Kingston.More >>
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- An Arkansas man died early Thursday morning when he was struck by a car on a Marshall County highway, state troopers said. According to investigators, a driver spotted a disabled car on the shoulder of State Highway 32 about two miles east of Kingston.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A family in Garvin County said they saw something first-hand they had never seen before: A black bear. The beast appeared behind their house and moved into a fenced enclosure.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A family in Garvin County said they saw something first-hand they had never seen before: A black bear. The beast appeared behind their house and moved into a fenced enclosure.More >>
TUSHKA, OK -- Thursday was the last day of classes for students in Tushka Public Schools. But one group of kids will work part of their summer to assist local law enforcement.More >>
TUSHKA, OK -- Thursday was the last day of classes for students in Tushka Public Schools. But one group of kids will work part of their summer to assist local law enforcement.More >>
MCALESTER, OK -- With Mother's Day weekend just around the corner, you may want to take her to the Italian Festival happening this weekend in McAlester.More >>
MCALESTER, OK -- With Mother's Day weekend just around the corner, you may want to take her to the Italian Festival happening this weekend in McAlester.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man has been accused of exposing himself to senior citizens. Sherman police arrested 29-year-old Matthew David Klein for indecent exposure.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man has been accused of exposing himself to senior citizens. Sherman police arrested 29-year-old Matthew David Klein for indecent exposure.More >>