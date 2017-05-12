Four-car wreck snarls traffic on U.S. 75 in Denison

DENISON, TX -- A Texoma highway was shut down Friday morning after a crash that involved four vehicles.

It happened about 10 a.m. on the southbound side of U.S. 75 near the Loy Lake Road exit.

One of the cars flipped and rolled over. Police said two people were taken to the hospital, but they were expected to be okay.

Traffic had to be diverted while emergency crews worked to clean up the mess. The highway was reopened to traffic within the hour..