Final arguments set in Ardmore manslaughter trial - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Final arguments set in Ardmore manslaughter trial

Posted:
By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
Connect
Skylar Walker (l) and Payton Lockwood / KTEN Skylar Walker (l) and Payton Lockwood / KTEN

ARDMORE, OK -- Jurors were expected to hear closing arguments Friday afternoon in the manslaughter trial of Skylar Luke Walker.

Walker, 21, is charged in the death of Payton Lockwood. Ardmore police said Lockwood was stabbed during an argument between the two men last July at the Huntington Falls apartments on L Street NE.

Lockwood later died of his injuries.

The defense called no witnesses during testimony. Jury deliberations could begin as soon as final arguments are completed.