Arkansas pedestrian killed on Marshall County highway

MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- An Arkansas man died early Thursday morning when he was struck by a car on a Marshall County highway, state troopers said.

According to investigators, a driver spotted a disabled car on the shoulder of State Highway 32 about two miles east of Kingston.

The driver told troopers that he steered left of the center line to get around the obstruction when he hit a pedestrian.

The victim, 48-year-old James K. Smith of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

It was not clear why Smith was on the highway.