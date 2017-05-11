Students plan run to raise funds for Tushka PD

TUSHKA, OK -- Thursday was the last day of classes for students in Tushka Public Schools. But one group of kids will work part of their summer to assist local law enforcement.

Members of the high school's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization are planning a 5K run.to raise money to purchase safety vests for the Tushka Police Department.

"We just want everyone to know that this is a good thing to help our local officers," said senior Caitlyn Cooper.

The funds will also help other area agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and surrounding area police departments.

"They're the people that protect us every day, and they do so much," said sophomore Ellie Hill. "They don't get enough recognition for it."

Tushka police said they do need to upgrade their vests.

The FCCLA's Run for the Red Back the Blue 5K Run is scheduled for June 3. Check the official entry form below for additional information or send an email to btisdale@tushka.k12.ok.us.