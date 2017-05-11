This is Texoma: Horse therapy

SHERMAN, TX — Meet Cynthia Ward, and what some call her little piece of heaven in Grayson County.

"Divine Equine opened in February 2012," she said. "Our goal is to help the disabled community."

On this day, Ward and her volunteers welcomed a group of veterans from the Bonham VA.

"Through the horse... the love of horse... it's like the glue that you need to help with the socialization," she explained. "It's like the bond that opens up and laughter happens... and if you see relaxation in their face and in their bodies."

Ward said she started Divine Equine after the loss of two of her own children. Her husband was also in the military.

It was a horse that put her family back together, and now she's sharing that love of animals with others.

Specialist Jenard Jenkens, 69, is going through the VA's post-traumatic stress disorder program. He says he's gained a new perspective.

"Oh, it's marvelous!" he exclaimed. "It's a godsend to us, because a lot of us have been through all kinds of trauma, and to have this kind of experience ... it has really brought us a certain amount of tranquility and peace that we ordinarily wouldn't have had."

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jared Vamado agrees. "Being able to meet new friends... people who have been through and gone through the same things that you've gone through... and then come together and then be able to do this is amazing," he said.

It may have been one of Cynthia Ward's volunteers who best described what it all comes down to at Divine Equine: Magic. volunteering, and helping.

"And we service not just Grayson, we service Collin, Cooke, Fannin and Bryan County in Oklahoma," Ward said. "We don't turn anyone away. Our veterans come here for free; we have scholarship programs; we seek funds from the community and from local businesses.

Click here for more information about Divine Equine and to find out how you can contribute to its work.