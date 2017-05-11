Sherman police: Indecent exposure suspect targeted seniors

SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man has been accused of exposing himself to senior citizens. Sherman police arrested 29-year-old Matthew David Klein for indecent exposure.

Detectives were conducting surveillance Wednesday night near Park Manor Senior Apartments after receiving reports of a man exposing himself to residents living at the facility.

Just after 9 p.m., detectives noticed a man walking nearby matching the description of the suspect. That man was later identified as Klein.

After getting a warrant for his arrest, Klein was taken into custody at his home without incident.

He was booked into the Grayson County Jail and posted bond Thursday morning.