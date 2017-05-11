Gospel concert at McAlester's Italian Festival this weekend

MCALESTER, OK -- With Mother's Day weekend just around the corner, you may want to take her to the Italian Festival happening this weekend in McAlester.

The Italian Festival Gospel Singing concert will highlight Sunday's event. Singers include: Heart to Heart, The Russells, Sacred Call, Gospel Cousins, Melissa Smith and Judy Chastain.

For family-friendly fun, good food, and some awesome gospel music, make sure to stop by the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

Click here for more information about the concert; click here for details about the Italian Festival, which runs Saturday and Sunday