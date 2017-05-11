Denison firefighters respond to house fire... twice

DENISON, TX — Firefighters had a case of déjà vu Thursday morning after they responded to a second alarm at a residence in the 2000 block of West Johnson Street.

The Denison Fire Department said the first blaze began around 12:30 a.m. near one of the bedrooms in the house. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it and they cleared the scene.

Then — four hours later — they were called to same address. This time, the structure was engulfed in flames.

The fire marshal will be investigating to determine if the fires were intentionally set.

We’re told the family living there made it out safely.