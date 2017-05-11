Pet of the Week

DENISON, TX -- This week we have a little kitten.

He's a little boy about 8 to 9 weeks old.

They say he's kind of shy, but he's very sweet.

He has three brothers who need forever homes too.

Adoptions fees include the first series of shots, worm and flea treatment.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little guy you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at 903-465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.