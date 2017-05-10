Spotlight on growing Sherman businesses

SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Economic Development Corporation is celebrating Economic Development Week in Grayson County.

SEDCO's board of directors has been showing its appreciation by visiting area business and honoring employees for their hard work.

Before the end of the week, board members will visit 24 local businesses; on Wednesday, they went to Washington Iron Works and Alorica.

"I have been told a number of times by our company employees that, 'Our company is a wonderful company,' 'We enjoy working here,'" said SEDCO president John Plotnik "It's different to be honored, and it's just... it's been a blessing, absolute blessing for us."

This week-long event was created to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs and increase quality of life.