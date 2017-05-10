Sherman ISD to survey voters about new bond proposal

SHERMAN, TX -- Just days after voters said "no" to a $308 million bond issue for the Sherman Independent School District, administrators are already planning for round two.

"Our facilities are outdated, and we have the technology needs that we need to deliver to today's education," said Sherman ISD Board President Tim Millerick. "So those needs are still there."

The district is seeking community input to help put a new bond package together.

The failed bond proposal lost by just 145 votes in Saturday's election. SISD Superintendent David Hicks says he aims to create a more cost-effective bond package with fewer projects. The district plans to post a survey on the SISD website sometime later this month.

"The community is really saying, 'let's take it step-by-step,'" Hicks told KTEN. "So what we'll do is go back to the committee and bring back to the voters something that is more incremental and step-by-step in the process."

The district's original bond proposal included five projects that would address the issues of aging facilities, outdated technology and crowded schools. But many Sherman residents weren't in favor of the associated property tax hike that would have added about $200 to the average homeowner's bill.

The next opportunity for a bond election will be in November, but any revised package would first need to be approved by the Board of Trustees.