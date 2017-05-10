Chickasaw history comes alive in new film

DAVIS, OK -- Hollywood is coming to Texoma for a film produced by a Native American tribe.

The Oklahoma Film Office and the Chickasaw Nation started filming "The Chickasaw Rancher" in Davis Wednesday morning.

It portrays the story of Montford T. Johnson, who, as an orphan in the 1800s, grew up to own a huge ranching empire.

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said the movie is a way of telling the story of the Chickasaw people.

The Texoma-based Native American tribe said at least a half-dozen Oklahoma towns and communities started on land that had been owned by Johnson.