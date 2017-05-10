Accidental shooting suspect arrested in Denison

DENISON -- Denison police have now made an arrest in connection with what was described as an accidental shooting last Thursday.

Brandon Jeffery, 26, is facing a manslaughter charge. The shooting victim, 25-year-old Devin Owens, died Tuesday night at a Plano hospital.

How did it happen? Police said a group of people were in a car outside the Tupelo Honey Bar and Grill around midnight on Thursday. Jeffery allegedly pointed a gun at Owens, believing the gun wasn't loaded.

But Denison police Lt. Mike Eppler said the gun fired, and Owens was shot in the head.

"Any time there's a firearm, we have to consider those firearms loaded; whether they are or not, we have to consider that it's loaded," Eppler said.

Police said that weapon police had been stolen in Sherman.

Jeffery was being held at the Grayson County jail and the shooting remains under investigation.