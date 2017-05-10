Vehicular manslaughter trial under way in Ardmore

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- Testimony continues in a Carter County courtroom at the manslaughter trial of Dakota Stewart.

The 24-year-old Marietta resident is accused of killing two people -- an Ardmore man and a Marietta teenager -- in a head-on collision one year ago.

Jurors heard from a witness of the crash and from several first responders.

Oklahoma state troopers said Stewart's vehicle hit a van carrying a family of five, including three children. The 61-year-old driver was killed and the others were left in critical condition.

The impact also killed Stewart's 17-year-old passenger.

At the time, investigators believed Stewart was under the influence of methamphetamine and ecstasy..