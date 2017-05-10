Man shot outside Denison bar dies

DENISON -- Denison police say a man who was shot last week in the parking lot of a downtown nightclub has died.

Devon Owens, 25, had been wounded by a bullet to the head outside the Tupelo Honey Bar and Grill on May 4.

Denison police said a friend pointed a gun at Owens and pulled the trigger.

That friend told investigators he didn't know the gun was loaded, and that it was an accident. No charges have been filed in this case.